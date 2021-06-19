-$0.93 EPS Expected for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to announce earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is ($0.83). Teekay Tankers reported earnings of $2.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 138.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNK. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of TNK traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $14.19. 501,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.74 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $38,557,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. 24.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

