0Chain (ZCN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $353,973.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 19th. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $25.76 million and $353,973.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001468 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

