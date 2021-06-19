$1.29 EPS Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. The Clorox reported earnings of $2.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $8.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.94.

Shares of CLX traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $172.98. 2,753,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.19. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $172.35 and a 1 year high of $239.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

