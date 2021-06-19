$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to report $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. Skechers U.S.A. reported sales of $729.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,530.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,942. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $53.14.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

