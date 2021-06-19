10,122 Shares in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Monro by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Monro in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monro in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monro by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $61.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.34 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.