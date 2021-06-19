$12.08 Million in Sales Expected for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will report $12.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.30 million and the lowest is $11.94 million. Itamar Medical posted sales of $8.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year sales of $52.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $52.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $68.93 million, with estimates ranging from $63.81 million to $74.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million.

ITMR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Shares of ITMR stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.60. 92,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,366. Itamar Medical has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $347.93 million, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Itamar Medical by 686.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 332,900 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth about $8,981,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $2,402,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares during the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

