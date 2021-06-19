1,308 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Acquired by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $528,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,658,000 after purchasing an additional 45,989 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,921,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,635,000 after purchasing an additional 227,121 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $207.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.59. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $213.71.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

