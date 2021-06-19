1,378 Shares in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 25.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

NYSE SIG opened at $73.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.61. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.24.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

