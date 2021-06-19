143,600 Shares in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Acquired by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 143,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hostess Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 145,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,425,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,629,000 after acquiring an additional 390,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWNK. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of TWNK stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,977. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

