$144.63 Million in Sales Expected for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will post sales of $144.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.70 million to $147.10 million. GreenSky posted sales of $132.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $566.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $564.10 million to $569.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $646.19 million, with estimates ranging from $635.86 million to $669.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.31 million.

GSKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter valued at $740,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at $2,855,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in GreenSky by 335.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in GreenSky by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $5.73 on Friday. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

