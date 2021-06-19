$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to report sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the highest is $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $126.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,655.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $8.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $10.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.71 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,750,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.19. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,252 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,690,000 after purchasing an additional 201,755 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,676,000 after acquiring an additional 101,115 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

