$2.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to post earnings of $2.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18. Littelfuse reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 214.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $8.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $10.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CL King started coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,202,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at $16,234,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total value of $1,998,017.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,443,651. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Littelfuse by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS traded down $10.75 on Friday, reaching $239.01. The stock had a trading volume of 260,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,140. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $161.61 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

