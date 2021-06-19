2,146 Shares in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,146 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 531.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Yelp by 32.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Yelp by 25.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $38.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $88,024.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,247.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $173,612.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,229 shares of company stock worth $1,348,620 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on YELP. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

