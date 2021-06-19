21,917 Shares in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Bought by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRTN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marten Transport by 164.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 42,699 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Marten Transport by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Marten Transport by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 81,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,558,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,696,000 after buying an additional 433,938 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.29 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.