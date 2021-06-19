$23.15 Million in Sales Expected for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will announce $23.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.90 million. RedHill Biopharma posted sales of $20.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year sales of $110.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.51 million to $136.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $172.36 million, with estimates ranging from $134.23 million to $214.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%.

RDHL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, WBB Securities cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $5,163,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in RedHill Biopharma by 365.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 775,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 608,949 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 324,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDHL opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.87. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $323.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

