$261.61 Million in Sales Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will post sales of $261.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $243.51 million to $279.70 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $187.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 340,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 228,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,742,000 after acquiring an additional 28,182 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $137.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,082. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.41. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $80.47 and a 1 year high of $177.45. The stock has a market cap of $910.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

