$29.32 Million in Sales Expected for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will report sales of $29.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.10 million and the highest is $29.54 million. The First of Long Island reported sales of $28.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year sales of $117.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.13 million to $118.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $121.11 million, with estimates ranging from $120.22 million to $122.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 30.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of FLIC stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 272,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $489.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.58. The First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $23.98.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The First of Long Island by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,644,000 after buying an additional 157,313 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island in the first quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in The First of Long Island by 482.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 80,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 66,773 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in The First of Long Island by 2.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,223,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,256,000 after buying an additional 62,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,563 shares during the period. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

