$35.61 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will announce $35.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.80 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $19.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $139.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $115.02 million to $154.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $187.52 million, with estimates ranging from $138.76 million to $213.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Ready Capital by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

RC stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.