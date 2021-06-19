3,563 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS opened at $265.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.40 and a 1-year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,989 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,603 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

