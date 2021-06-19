$360.00 Million in Sales Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will announce $360.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $310.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSEM. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,394,000 after purchasing an additional 79,735 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,186,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,317,000 after purchasing an additional 35,030 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,458,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,892,000 after purchasing an additional 144,196 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,281,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after acquiring an additional 131,484 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,267,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,543,000 after acquiring an additional 21,375 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSEM traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.61. 368,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,804. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

