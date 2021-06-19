360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on QFIN. TheStreet raised 360 DigiTech from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $43.20 on Friday. 360 DigiTech has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

