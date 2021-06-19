3,783 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

