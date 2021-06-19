$384.58 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to post $384.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $398.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $370.86 million. Franklin Electric posted sales of $308.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FELE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,577,000 after acquiring an additional 218,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

FELE traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.76. 301,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,182. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.50. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $87.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

