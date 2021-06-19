396 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,752,404,000 after purchasing an additional 388,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.20.

NKE opened at $128.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.16. The firm has a market cap of $202.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.57 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

