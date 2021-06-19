45,071 Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Acquired by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 210,157,983 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,038,000 after buying an additional 1,943,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $64,302,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,151,000 after buying an additional 793,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after buying an additional 590,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.30. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $40.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.82.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

