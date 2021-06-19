5,399 Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Bought by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,399 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 42,876 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $74.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.67. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.76.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -314.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

