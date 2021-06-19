8,416 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock opened at $281.25 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $199.47 and a 12 month high of $294.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.91.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.