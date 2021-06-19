8,460 Shares in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tim Minges acquired 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,554 shares in the company, valued at $365,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

