892,314 Shares in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Bought by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 892,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 1.75% of Yellow as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YELL. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter worth about $9,333,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter worth about $9,094,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter worth about $5,549,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter worth about $4,879,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter worth about $2,201,000. 44.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on YELL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research started coverage on Yellow in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

YELL stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $321.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.25. Yellow Co. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.35.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

