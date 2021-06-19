8I Holdings Limited (ASX:8IH) Insider Yiowmin Chay Buys 77,000 Shares of Stock

8I Holdings Limited (ASX:8IH) insider Yiowmin Chay purchased 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,020.00 ($14,300.00).

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Get 8I alerts:

8I Company Profile

8I Holdings Limited engages in the financial education, public and private market investments, and financial technology businesses. The company operates under the VI brand within the fintech and financial educational space with operations in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, and China. Its VI App is a smart stock analysis and screening tool infused with a social networking element to enable users to invest.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for 8I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.