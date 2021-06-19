9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.

NMTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NMTR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.34. 3,806,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,706,157. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.23. The company has a market cap of $336.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.09.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, CEO John Temperato purchased 100,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,522. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 300,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,074,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,066. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $450,000. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 113,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

