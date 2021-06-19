957 Shares in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Bought by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 957 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

In related news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.