AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Update

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACIU. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in AC Immune by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,648,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,923 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AC Immune by 1,092.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 230,886 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in AC Immune by 1,225.6% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 115,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AC Immune stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $576.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.67.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a negative net margin of 405.01%. As a group, analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.