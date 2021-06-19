Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,183 Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AP. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, insider Samuel Lyon bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,061.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett Mcbrayer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 169,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,769.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $112.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.83. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $8.81.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 1.23%.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

