Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,610 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8,335.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 22,058 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,378,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,540 shares of company stock worth $4,635,046. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.36 and a 52 week high of $76.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

