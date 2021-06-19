Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 46,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,803,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,613,000 after buying an additional 259,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,022,000. CQS US LLC bought a new stake in News during the first quarter worth $24,773,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in News by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in News by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of News stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.64 and a beta of 1.64. News Co. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

