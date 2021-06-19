Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 146.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,736 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in USA Truck were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of USA Truck by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Truck by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 28,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

USA Truck stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. USA Truck, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $125.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.22.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. USA Truck had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $158.51 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

