Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 443.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,800. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.62.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

