Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,937 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 208,047 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 134,782 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,406 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,935 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 691,226 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after purchasing an additional 66,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 752.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 6,823 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $34.96 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

