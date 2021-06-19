Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Shares Down 0.1%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $15.71. Approximately 2,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 10,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

ACAZF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Acadian Timber from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.9459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.91. This represents a dividend yield of 6.02%.

About Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.