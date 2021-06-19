Adam S. Mostafa Sells 5,417 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $42,469.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,375.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $7.42 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $175.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.59.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). On average, analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 47,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XFOR. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

