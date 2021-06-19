ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ADC Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ADCT. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Shares of ADCT opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.50. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $56.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.54. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

