ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADMA shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 559,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 199,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.33. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

