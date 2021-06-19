Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $575.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $523.00 to $575.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $604.84.

ADBE stock opened at $565.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $270.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe has a 1-year low of $416.03 and a 1-year high of $570.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 952 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

