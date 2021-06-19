ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Director Pietro Michael A. Di Acquires 158,000 Shares

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Director Pietro Michael A. Di bought 158,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $41,080.00.

Shares of ADOM stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30. The stock has a market cap of $79.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 4.18. ADOMANI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.97.

Get ADOMANI alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of ADOMANI in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target on the stock.

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles. It also offers zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for the integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Corona, California.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ADOMANI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADOMANI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.