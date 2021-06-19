Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$5.50 at National Bank Financial

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.41% from the stock’s previous close.

AAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.75.

TSE AAV opened at C$4.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$799.48 million and a P/E ratio of -44.74. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of C$1.51 and a 12 month high of C$4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.66.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

