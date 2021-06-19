Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.71 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 5.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lowered their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

AJRD opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

