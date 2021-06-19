AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AFCG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.70 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AFC Gamma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.93.

Shares of AFCG opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Research analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

In other AFC Gamma news, insider Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow bought 5,000 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $136,800 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFCG. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth $4,191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth $12,313,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth $6,424,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth $7,314,000.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

