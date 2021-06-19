Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan Sells 9,418 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $527,502.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,178,432.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ramesh Srinivasan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $1,172,395.07.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AGYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,634,000 after acquiring an additional 79,058 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

