Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle C. Badger Sells 2,930 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $165,896.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,427 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Agilysys stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Agilysys by 76.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter worth $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter worth $70,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

